Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) president Allan Ferguson has labelled Thursday’s airing of the discovery of copper cables belonging to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) at his scrap yard, as an attempt to discredit him.
Ferguson, who had a clip of the report carried by CNC3 Television shown during a TTSIDA press conference on Friday, said the media misrepresented what was found at his yard, and it was one of the attempts to discredit him, which he knew would come.
It was noted that the media content sought to give the impression that his business, West Indian Salvage and Recycling Company Limited, was engaged in the purchase of stolen copper lines.
It was also noted that West Indian Salvage does not have an ongoing contract with TSTT for the removal of copper cables, but in fact had won a bid by letter dated July 6, 2021, for displaced TSTT copper cable it had tendered for in 2020, which is why the yard had TSTT copper cables.
The content of the letter informing West Indian Salvage of its successful bid, which was signed by Lydia Green, Senior Manager-Procurement, was read to members of the media.
He said he understand that being a leader you would not have everybody on your side.
“I understand sometimes people, because of what you’re trying to do, will come at you. I understand that too.
“I understand also, there’s a God, and I believe there’s a God. I also understand that God is in charge and man is just acting and doing what they’re supposed to do, but otherwise God is in charge,” Ferguson said.
He said he also understands that there are many poor people in various parts of the country who depend on the scrap iron industry to put food on their table on a daily basis.
He noted that the people from Sea Lots and Beetham Gardens who work the landfill in Port of Spain, as well as those at the Arima, Claxton Bay and Point Fortin landfills, depend on salvaging discarded scrap iron to ensure they have something to eat and but books for their children.
“So I understand my importance in this industry to make sure that it isn’t closed down.
“I know that it will have people in our industry who would like it to stay how it is because they will continue having a market for TSTT copper and other stolen items that they purchase.
“So I understand the challenges that I will have to face and I understand that some people would not like me for the stand that I’ve taken in this industry. I understand that the things that I will try to do to save this industry, some people wouldn’t like it. I know that.”
Stating that he’s trying to be professional and be a responsible leader, Ferguson said: “I understand also because of how I look and how I speak sometimes, that they don’t care about me.
“I understand that the people who look different and speak different, they will look at them and say that they’re speaking the truth and I’m speaking a lie. They will look at me and because of how I look and they will think that I’m a thief and I’m a liar. I also understand that.
“I understand that because I’m going to yards and trying to straighten out this industry, I understand also that there will be people in this industry wouldn’t like us to straighten out this industry and put it in a proper way. I understand that.
“I understand these people will want to continue allowing all these fellows who going about stealing TSTT copper, they would like that to continue because they will gain out of that, and because of that I will face a serious problem. I know that,” Ferguson said.
He said even before his organisation started embarking on what they’re currently doing, he was going to come under attack.
“Why they wasn’t doing that all the time. Why they now start to attack me.”
He said he cannot change how he looks or speaks.
“I would not make the attempt to change my colour or how I speak. All I will try to do is correct some of the mistakes that I make in my speech. That is what I will do. But nobody cannot get me to change my colour because my other made me so and God made me so. I will not do it.”
Ferguson said he will stand strong and firm doing the correct things, and for the people who will want to discredit him, he will not allow them to distract him from his mission of improving the industry.
Noting that many people are depending on him to have discussions with the Government as to avoid the industry being shut down, Ferguson said: “I would not allow the people who’s the one per cent and the rich to try and distract me from saving this industry from closing down. I would not do it. And I would allow my lawyers and their teams to deal with whatever is trying to block us or destroy me. I will not say things or have confrontations with them. I would not do that. And everybody would know what is the truth based on the truth, when that time comes.
He said he cannot turn his back on the numerous persons who invest in the industry and honestly work when the day come. “I will never do that as a leader because you trying to destroy what we’re trying to do. I will not do it. I will always stand firm.
Noting that he does not export copper but sell copper to those who export, he said if he was involved in the purchase of stolen copper cables, he’s not that stupid to store it in his scrap yard when he has access to warehouses.
He said despite the media misrepresenting the truth, he will continue to work with the Government and all other stakeholders to ensure the future sustainability of the industry.