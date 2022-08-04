Two men were arrested and material belonging to the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) was recovered by officers of the Central Division.
An employee of the Ministry reported to the police that he last saw nine iron beams, 60 electrical steel pipes, two excavator buckets, one 18-inch one-way valve pipe and six pieces of overhanging beams on the secured compound of the MOWT in Caroni, around 3 pm, on July 29.
He alleges when he returned around 6:30 pm, on August 2, he discovered the material missing.
A report was made to the Caroni Police Station and a party of officers conducted intensive investigations into the matter.
Based on information received, officers went to a scrap iron business in the Cunupia district, where they found the stolen material.
The owner of the business, a 33-year-old of Chaguanas and another man, a 36-year-old, of Sangre Grande, were arrested in connection with the find.