A scrap iron dealer was shot and killed and a woman was injured when gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Claxton Bay on Sunday night.
Kerdell Marcano, 27, of John Trace, died at the scene, while Shanika Phillip, 31, of Hibiscus Drive on Sookoo Trace, was hospitalised.
Police investigation revealed that at around 9.20 p.m. Marcano and other people were liming on the ground floor of an unfinished two-storey concrete structure when a gold-coloured Nissan X-Trail pulled alongside the house.
The occupants of the vehicle fired several shots in the direction of Marcano and the others, returned to the vehicle which then sped off.
Police officers of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded minutes later and observed a motionless Marcano lying in a pool of blood.
Phillip was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was hospitalised in stable condition.
Crime scene investigators retrieved 11 spent nine-millimetre shell casings from the crime scene.
Also responding to the scene were ASP Goule, Sgt Bisnath and a party of officers of the Southern Police Division, as well as homicide detectives W/Cpl Callender, PCs Latchman and PC Lall.
PC Sewdath is continuing investigations.