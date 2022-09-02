A scrap iron dealer was arrested by police after a gun and 15 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found at premises he owned.
The 36-year-old was held after a search warrant was executed at the Claxton Bay compound by officers of the Southern Division, during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday.
The exercise was done in the St Margaret’s and Couva areas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m, during which officers conducted extensive searches for illegal firearms, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Officers allegedly found one Tangfolio pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of gold jewellery and US and TT currencies at the Claxton Bay location. The scrap iron dealer was arrested and investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon of Central Division and Snr Supt Smith of the Southern Division, spearheaded by ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.