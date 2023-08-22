The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) has called on Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to provide an update on the investigation into allegations that containers containing copper for export were discovered at the nation’s ports.
Noting that August 15 made it one year since the Government imposed a ban on the exporting of copper, TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson said during that time investigations were conducted and claims were made that containers, both at the Port of Port of Spain and the Point Lisas port, were discovered with copper ready for export.
“I just want Trinidad and Tobago to know a year has passed and no one has been charged,” Ferguson said during a video-recorded press statement issued by TTSIDA yesterday.
He added: “And, the reason we saying this is that a lot of people from outside of Trinidad is coming in to do business in reference to scrap. Sometimes, when they come here they open up yards...we ourselves want to find out where they’re getting licence from to be able to open scrap yards. And, when they open scrap yards, copper, manhole cover, and whatever come that they’re not supposed to buy, they buying it, and it’s causing a challenge for us and the association.”
Ferguson said the issue is not about TTSIDA or those coming to Trinidad to set up shop, but about the thousands and thousands of people involved in the industry that depend on the industry each and every day to eat and feed their family, and even have money to buy books to send their children to school.
He said when this happens and it continues to happen something should be done to stop it and make those involved aware that they did something and they have to pay the price.
“Pay the price for what you have done because not only have you exported copper, you have caused thousands of people in this industry to remain on the breadline for more than seven months. And now, nothing has taken place concerning all this investigation, so I’m asking the police commissioner where you’re at with this investigation, so we could understand that all this hooray and all this set a ban and all this set ah thing, what it is taking place in reference to the investigation. So, I’m asking you’ll please…as the Association we need an explanation on that,” said Ferguson.
He said from early on TTSIDA had said wherever the chips fall let them (Government) deal with it, so they had no problem with the authority dealing with who was exporting copper, who was buying copper, who was taking part in trying to destroy the infrastructure of the Government and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said in light of what is going on, TTSIDA will be embarking on a new direction.
“The direction we’re going to take is that we want to invite a lot of new people to come into this industry, because this industry is an industry that for the year is billions of dollars that pass through this industry each and every year. And, what we’re asking is for entrepreneurs of Trinidad and Tobago to get involved in the scrap industry. The scrap industry is an industry where we export a lot of things from Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. And, if you don’t know, and you’re going to hear it for the first time, we do purchase a lot of material from all different Caribbean islands and bring it to Trinidad to export out of Trinidad.
“So, what we want to do is to invite a lot of new people in this industry. New people that will bring a different blood, a different outcome, because what we have faced for the last year is that people who come into the industry want to do what they want and cause a lot of pain and suffering for thousands and thousands of people. And, we would like for these people not to be in this industry. Is either they fix up themselves, or stop what they doing, or pay the price, but not to be in this industry. And...to do that, we need to come together as an industry, and invite new people to be part of this industry. And, the only way we could get that is by we at the Association helping you,” Ferguson said.
He said anyone who wants to be part of the industry should get in touch with TTSIDA.