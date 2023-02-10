The partial reopening of the scrap-iron industry has been green-lit.
This was revealed this morning in a press conference by Attorney General Reginald Armour SC and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.
However, there is a catch - the prohibition on the export of copper will continue for at least another year.
The only exception will be for manufacturers who produce copper as by-products of their enterprises.
It was noted that the partial proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act (No 24 of 2022) will be made on February 24.
Between this date, and April 24, when the law is expected to be fully proclaimed, there will be a 'transitional period' in which no new licenses, or variations, will be granted.
Therefore, only persons who had licenses under the old act will be allowed to operate.
Any new persons wanting to engage in the scrap metal business will have to do so after April 14
Gopee-Scoon indicated that from February 24. dealers will fall under the provisions of the new law, which will include the licensing of scrap dealers, the powers of the Ministry to grant and revoke licenses, the conduct of businesses of scrap iron dealers including the keeping of records and retention of data, the inspection of premises and persons, and offenses and miscellaneous matters such as the right of appeal and transitional provisions.