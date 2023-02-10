cables

Some of the copper cables stored at the yard of West Indian Salvage and Recycling Company Limited, which is owned by president of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association, Allan Ferguson.

The partial reopening of the scrap-iron industry has been green-lit.

This was revealed this morning in a press conference by Attorney General Reginald Armour SC and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

However, there is a catch - the prohibition on the export of copper will continue for at least another year.

The only exception will be for manufacturers who produce copper as by-products of their enterprises.

It was noted that the partial proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act (No 24 of 2022) will be made on February 24.

Between this date, and April 24, when the law is expected to be fully proclaimed, there will be a 'transitional period' in which no new licenses, or variations, will be granted.

Therefore, only persons who had licenses under the old act will be allowed to operate.

Any new persons wanting to engage in the scrap metal business will have to do so after April 14

Gopee-Scoon indicated that from February 24. dealers will fall under the provisions of the new law, which will include the licensing of scrap dealers, the powers of the Ministry to grant and revoke licenses, the conduct of businesses of scrap iron dealers including the keeping of records and retention of data, the inspection of premises and persons, and offenses and miscellaneous matters such as the right of appeal and transitional provisions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Holding on to hope

Holding on to hope

THERE were no labour pains or fuss when Danette Pierre was born, and that instant mother-daughter connection keeps Donna Pierre reso­lute that her daughter is alive.

Pierre suspects that almost two weeks since Danette’s disappearance, she may be held captive and needs help to return home to her three children and the rest of the family.

Pierre spoke to the Express on Wednesday as she took care of the last of Danette’s children—a son, aged 22 months.

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

BMOBILE in bSquare was back with a bang.

The free, lunchtime concert returned after a six-year hiatus. The last bmobile concert series took place in 2017.

This year, the telecommunications giant treated soca lovers to a one-day concert.

And yesterday, appreciative work­ers, commuters and even young­­sters rushed to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, to secure a spot to enjoy the music by some of this year’s popular artistes like Patch (Roger Joseph), Jadel (Jardine Legere) and V’ghn (Jevaughn John).

Man shot while awaiting transport

Man shot while awaiting transport

TOBAGO has recorded its first murder for 2023.

Police said Nigel Sandy was killed during a drive-by shooting in Plymouth.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. yesterday.

According to police reports, Sandy, an employee with the public health department, was awaiting transportation to attend a meeting at work along Shelbourne and Halifax streets, Plymouth, when a white AD wagon pulled alongside, and two masked men armed with guns exited.

Recommended for you