crime tape

A SCRAP iron dealer became one of the country’s latest murder victims after he was shot dead while visiting his daughter at her Arima home on Saturday.

Dead is 51-year-old Andrew “Mongo” Corbin of Mottley Road, Pinto Trace, Arima.

His murder and that of another man at Corinth Hills, San Fernando on Saturday night have now taken the country’s murder toll for the years so far to 245 compared to 163 for the corresponding period last year.

Investigating officers said Corbin was at his daughter’s home located at the corner of La Retreat and River Valley Roads, Arima, when he was ambushed by a gunman.

Police stated that at the time, Corbin was seated on a couch in the house when a gunman entered and shot him dead before running off and escaping. The incident took place around 1 p.m.

Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the killing has not been established said police.

Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene and retrieved a number of bullet casings.

Corbin’s body was declared dead by a district medical officer who ordered that it be removed and stored at a funeral agency pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre sometime this week.

Homicide officers said while up to yesterday no one had been arrested in connection with the killing, they were confident that based on information they had received “an arrest would be made soon.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leaders highlight the importance of dads

Leaders highlight the importance of dads

Father’s Day honours all fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and father figures for their contribution. Several prominent people shared their Father’s Day greetings with the Sunday Express recently. They all urged fathers to be proper role models.

Industrial electrician at NH International Caribbean Ltd, Roger Vialva: “I wish all the best to the fathers, a grand day. I would be sleeping. But I am sure my seven children will be doing something special for me, as usual. My dad (Innocent Vialva) passed away 15 years ago. He always taught me to ‘Never take your life for granted’. Do your best and treat everyone with respect.”

Unions ‘more relevant today than ever before’

Unions ‘more relevant today than ever before’

The trade union movement may be challenged in today’s work environment, but in the current atmosphere it is more relevant and more needed than ever before.

This is according to Dr Andre Henry, director at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.

Henry spoke with the Sunday Express on Friday, ahead of the annual Labour Day celebrations taking place today.

“The trade union is even more relevant today than it has ever been,” Henry said, adding that the trade union movement, despite the powerful forces it is up against, is still a strong voice representing workers’ interests.

PLAGIARISM

PLAGIARISM

As a university student, Foster Cummings was prohibited from registering for a Master’s degree programme at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) not because of any mistake or oversight, but for plagiarism.

The Sunday Express has obtained The UWI transcripts which show Cummings was prevented from registering due to plagiarism.

The transcripts noted that Cummings, now Minister of Youth Development and National Service in the Dr Keith Rowley Cabinet, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in government, second class honours (lower) on September 6, 2006.

Recommended for you