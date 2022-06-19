A SCRAP iron dealer became one of the country’s latest murder victims after he was shot dead while visiting his daughter at her Arima home on Saturday.
Dead is 51-year-old Andrew “Mongo” Corbin of Mottley Road, Pinto Trace, Arima.
His murder and that of another man at Corinth Hills, San Fernando on Saturday night have now taken the country’s murder toll for the years so far to 245 compared to 163 for the corresponding period last year.
Investigating officers said Corbin was at his daughter’s home located at the corner of La Retreat and River Valley Roads, Arima, when he was ambushed by a gunman.
Police stated that at the time, Corbin was seated on a couch in the house when a gunman entered and shot him dead before running off and escaping. The incident took place around 1 p.m.
Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the killing has not been established said police.
Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene and retrieved a number of bullet casings.
Corbin’s body was declared dead by a district medical officer who ordered that it be removed and stored at a funeral agency pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre sometime this week.
Homicide officers said while up to yesterday no one had been arrested in connection with the killing, they were confident that based on information they had received “an arrest would be made soon.”