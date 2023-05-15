Eight new scrap metal inspectors will be equipped and out on scrap metal sites from today to perform their duties.
The Minister of Trade and Industry, in a news release on Friday, said it has hired eight new scrap metal inspectors via Legal Notice 115 of 2023.
Last week, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the proclamation of additional sections of the Scrap Metal Act, 2023 and the Scrap Metal Regulations 2023, which took effect from May 8, 2023. Section 27 of the Scrap Metal Act, 2022, makes provision for the designation of new scrap metal inspectors.
Critical to the operationalisation of the new regulatory framework, the new scrap metal inspectors will work alongside the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and other Authorised Officers from the Environmental Management Authority and the Public Health Inspector to ensure observance of the Act and Regulations, the ministry said.
The inspectors will be responsible for the implementation and administrative activities under the Act and Regulations. The inspectors are empowered to, among other things:
i. examine scrap metal sites, facilities, and site equipment;
ii. interview staff working at the scrap metal sites;
iii. certify scrap metal for export;
iv. take samples or photographs of scrap metal;
v. examine and where necessary, make copies of, or take extracts from any records and documents required to be kept under this Act;
vi. investigate complaints from members of the public; and
vii. inspect any motor vehicle or goods vehicle, or container, ship or other vessel which is used or intended to be used for the storage or transportation of scrap metal.
Scrap metal inspectors have undergone a rigorous training programme, which entailed theoretical and practical training in metal identification, an understanding of the Scrap Metal Act, 2022 and Scrap Metal Regulations 2023; and new export procedures and documents, the ministry said.
‘One hour to two week timeframe’
The ministry also on Friday responded to claims made by Scrap Iron Dealers Association President Allan Ferguson that the application process for export licences is too restrictive.
The ministry in a news release said this is not so. It added that to date, approximately 57 export licences for scrap metal have been issued.
An exporter of scrap metal must obtain an export licence from the Minister of Trade and Industry under the Trade Ordinance 1958.
It added, more specifically, the MTI can confirm that vice president of the association Errol Seejattan has been issued export licenses to date within a two-week timeframe from the date of application. Moreover, contrary to Ferguson’s claims made during the televised media conference held by the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) on May 11, to date, no online application for a Scrap Metal Export Licence has been received from Ferguson’s company.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry said the application process and requirements for an export license for scrap metal have not changed.
Previously, an export licence was only required for non- ferrous scrap metal, which include, among other things, copper, aluminium, zinc and tin. Since the inclusion of ferrous metals (iron and steel) on the negative list, via Legal Notice 163, dated August 12, 2022, the process becomes new to a number of dealers.
The ministry said to operationalise the new regulatory framework eight scrap metal inspectors have been hired under an established Scrap Metal Unit. This Unit reports to the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the MTI and works closely with authorised officers under the Scrap Metal Act, namely the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
The ministry said following a review by the Trade Licence Unit of the approximate timeframe for issuing of an export license for scrap metal, the period ranged from approximately one hour to two weeks.
It said, “Upon receipt of an application, it is reviewed for accuracy and completeness in satisfying the requirements. In instances where, for example, applications are incomplete, contain mismatching figures on their licence request and scrap metal record ledger, contain incorrect tariff codes or contain missing invoices from the consignee, queries are sent out to the applicant to rectify and resubmit for processing. The Trade Licence Unit can only continue processing upon receipt of a response. The perceived delays in processing licences are due to the length of time applicants take to respond. The Trade Licence Unit actively follows up and works with new applicants to facilitate completion of the process.”
“The MTI met on previous occasions with the TTSIDA with the most recent meeting being held on February 14, 2023. The MTI is in receipt of another request for a meeting and is making the necessary arrangements to facilitate,” the release stated.
Ferguson: I expect all these things
The Express contacted Ferguson via cellphone on Saturday. He said he was being blacklisted because he was speaking out for his members.
“Them could say that because I have a history with them,” he said.
He said, “Because I am speaking out on the right things for our members, I expect them to say all of that but there is evidence to show that I won a bid and an hour and a half later my bid was moved and nobody could find mine.”
“I have proof that my file was the only file they could not access and they could not find my name either...a known person like me,” he said.
“I did a bid in 2020 for Petrotrin and I won that bid but they claimed they got nothing from me and because I am speaking out on behalf of my members, I expect all these things,” he said.
He added that with respect to current attempts to export scrap metal his company had already applied for an export licence.
“We sent it over again and they said that they did not get it and we sent it again (Friday),” he said.
“We expect all these things because I remembered I won a bid to unpack containers on the port and an hour and a half later they tell me that they pulled it back,” he said.