Vijay Maharaj, acting secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, has accused the Ministry of Education of accepting mediocrity.
Maharaj, who was speaking at the inaugural Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) awards function 2022, said the Ministry of Education has failed to reward excellence with the scrapping of the annual list of top SEA pupils.
The function was held yesterday at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine.
Maharaj also questioned why 2021 winners of the President’s Medal are still waiting to be presented with their medals. “The Ministry of Education and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago no longer recognise excellence. Last year they had a brouhaha with the SEA when they didn’t know who came first, second or third. So, this year they decided to scrap it, and I can’t allow that to take place. Our children need to know who they are. They need to know that they excelled and they need to know that after seven years of hard work, they have achieved something, Maharaj said.
“They decided that excellence was no longer important, but it means something to us. Are they accepting mediocrity? I can’t accept that. I want to know and Lakshmi Girls’ College wants to know why the President’s gold medal winner of 2021 has not received it as yet. Why has she not received it? Why is it that we are in the second half of 2022 and she has not received her President’s Medal?” Maharaj asked.
Maharaj said even though the Government has not recognised the top SEA pupils, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha will recognise their pupils for their excellence and reward them. “A few weeks ago, when the SEA results came out, word went around that there would be no honouring excellence in our children that wrote the examination,” Maharaj said.
Recognising excellence
Maharaj said 129 pupils from Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha across the country received their awards for placing in the top three in their respective schools. “How can we not recognise excellence? We decided that what we would do is recognise the top three in all of our schools, and here we have today 129 students from 43 primary schools of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha with the top three students excelling,” Maharaj said.
Maharaj said 92 per cent of the pupils from the Maha Sabha primary schools excelled in the SEA exam. “There were 1,748 children in 43 of our primary schools that wrote the examination. Out of that, 70 per cent passed for seven-year schools and 22 per cent passed for five-year schools. This is a grand total of 92 per cent of our children passing for secondary school and we must honour them because, regardless of how you twist it and turn it, SEA is a competition to move forward in life and to achieve excellence,” Maharaj said.
Maharaj said besides academics, Maha Sabha schools also place emphasis on spirituality.
One hundred and twenty-nine pupils received certificates and a personal trophy at the awards ceremony. Arianna Caitlyn Roopa from Robert Village Hindu School, Arjun Radoo from El Dorado South Hindu School, and Abhisri Maharaj from El Dorado South Hindu School were recognised as the top three SEA pupils from the 43 Maha Sabha primary schools.