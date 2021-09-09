THE SCREAMS from her children awoke Dnisia Benny-Gonowrie on Friday morning.
She rushed to them and soon discovered that a tree had fallen over their bedroom.
The three siblings, ages 11, 13 and 17, were left shaken by the incident, so much so that two of them were unable to attend virtual classes when school re-opened on Monday.
“They didn’t get hurt, thank God for that, but when it hit it shook them up,” Benny-Gonowrie said.
It was in the early hours of Friday morning that winds reached as high as 82 km per hour and downed trees and power lines and blew roofs off more than 500 homes across the country.
While the tree that fell on Benny-Gonowrie’s Mundo Nuevo house, near Talparo, did not strike her children, the tree has damaged the entire structure.
“It demolished my kitchen, my wash area with appliances, bedroom and lifted the roof off the house. The flooring like a spring and you could remove the galvanise with a broom stick. Right now, the house needs to be completely rebuilt,” said the mother of four.
She said since the incident, her family, which also includes her husband, has been sleeping in the living room, the only part of the leaking house with some galvanise sheets overhead.
Benny-Gonowrie said she received a tarpaulin from officials at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) but, due to the instability of the house, it has yet to be placed over the top of their two-bedroom home.
With the kitchen including the stove and wares being damaged, neighbours have come to the family’s aid, providing them with a ring stove and other items to be able to cook.
They have lived in the house since they built it 16 years ago and now Benny-Gonowrie said she is afraid to stay in the unstable structure.
“But I have nowhere else to go, so I don’t have a choice,” she told the Express.
Benny-Gonowrie said ODPM officials conducted a site visit and Member of Parliament for the area Foster Cummings is expected to visit this week.
“We’re just trying to get some assistance from all the different agencies to get the house rebuilt because my husband is unemployed and I am working in a reforestation programme which is something like URP… We’re looking for assistance to help rebuild because we can’t afford to do it on our own. Any assistance that can be given will be greatly appreciated,” Benny-Gonowrie said.
Benny-Gonowrie can be reached at 320-3414.