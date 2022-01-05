“Scrunter is not dead. He is alive.”
So said his incensed wife Grace Johnson after she and Scrunter constantly fielded calls on Sunday and Monday asking if he had passed away.
The rumour that calypsonian and soca parang singer Scrunter (Irwin Aloysus Johnson) had died came on the heels of the death of beloved entertainer Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph), who passed away at the Augustus Long Hospital in Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday morning.
Kenny J performed hits like “Paint Brush” and “Christmas Bacchanal”.
The fraternity is also mourning the loss of veteran calypsonian Clifton Ryan (Bomber), 93, who died on Saturday morning.
In a telephone interview on Monday, Johnson said: “It’s a stupid rumour. Insensitive. Inhumane. Very derogatory. You don’t cry health woes on people. The phone has been ringing non-stop. In fact, when I went to sleep I felt as though the phone was ringing.”
She added: “If (Scrunter) was sick, don’t you think he would have died? People were flooding our phone. It was a blow for us when Kenny J died. He did not take it well. Then suddenly the phone started ringing. How can people be so wicked? He is 74. If God spares life, he will turn 75 on June 21.”
She said Scrunter initially took the rumour with Trini humour.
“Scrunter said ‘buy some candles’. Then it got bad and he started to use expletives. It was frustrating. Scrunter got fed up,” she said.
She also said both she and Scrunter are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
“I just came back from the United States. I would encourage people to get vaccinated. We are Covid-19 negative. I can’t bear to hear all these rumours about Scrunter contracting Covid-19, or a tumour. Scrunter is at home. I don’t know where this hospital talk came from. He is listening to his music. He is in no hurry to meet his mentor, the late Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts),” she said.
Asked to share her sentiments on Kenny J and Bomber, she said: “I agree with Scrunter that we have lost two good soldiers. He knew both gentlemen. He admired and respected them. We extend condolences to the families. May they rest in peace.”