The date of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination has been set.
A letter sent from the Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education to primary school principals states that the upcoming exam is set to be held on Thursday June 10, 2021.
According to the letter the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on education has resulted in changes to the 2019 to 2023 exams that will be distributed through a revised assessment framework.
“The impact of the measures to treat with the COVID-19 on the education system has led to the adjustment in the SEA 2019-2023 Assessment Framework,” it said.
Adjustments to the content, components, and format of the English Language Arts Writing, English Language Arts and Mathematics were made through the revised that will be sent to all public and private school principals
The changes listed in the revised guidelines include the disclosure of the type of text to be administered in the 2021 SEA English Language Arts Writing. For this subject, the assessment of narrative writing being done for the year 2021 only.
Additionally, a reduction in the number of test items in the Reading Comprehension component of English Language Arts and to the Mathematics subject will be done.
However, the skills assessed for both Mathematics and English Language Arts remain unchanged.
The administered time for exams, scoring and criteria for placement will also remain unchanged.