An armed intruder was wounded in a shooting inside a classroom at the Seereeram Memorial Vedic Primary School on Tuesday night, hours before the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination was to begin.
The examination started at 8.30 a.m. yesterday and was not affected by the incident.
Additional security guards were stationed at the school.
A police report stated that a parent was assisting with installation of an air-conditioning unit in the Standard Five classroom, when a gunman entered around 9 p.m.
Police said the suspect, dressed in a hoodie, pointed a gun at the parent and demanded he hand over his valuables.
There was a scuffle, police said.
The parent, the holder of a licensed firearm, fired several shots at the suspect, hitting him.
The suspect ran out of the building, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
He collapsed outside the school along the old Southern Main Road.
He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
He is listed in critical condition.
The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old man from Enterprise.
PC Moralie of the Chaguanas CID, along with crime scene investigators, visited the scene and recovered one revolver.
Restoring calm
The Express reached out to local government councillor Debbie Boodhan on the incident. She said, “I can confirm that the SEA examination is on as carded (yesterday) morning as I would have spoken to the principal... It is in progress.”
Boodhan said she had visited the school last week, along with Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, to distribute SEA packages.
She said the incident was “disturbing”, and has asked for the assistance of municipal police and Central police officers to increase patrols in the area. “We need to restore a level of calm and security within the area to alleviate the concerns of all anxious parents, as well as residents,” she said.
Boodhan said there was “a level of calm and comfort at the school (yesterday) morning with the added security and law enforcement”.