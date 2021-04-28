The Ministry of Education has disclosed that the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) will be held on June 10.
In arriving at this decision, the Ministry said it consulted with key stakeholders, including the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), principals, teachers, parents and students.
While the prevailing view is that students would benefit from a few weeks of face to face preparation before the examination, and consideration was given to postponement to possibly facilitate this, the fact is that there is no certainty of that becoming a reality, even if the examination were to be postponed, the Ministry said in a statement issued today.
The Ministry is also mindful of the lessons learned from the conduct and administration of the SEA in 2020, where the best efforts to provide face to face preparation sessions for our students were aborted due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
In the midst of the pandemic, and in very uncertain times, the Ministry of Education said it was collaborating with the Ministry of Health and other public sector agencies to ensure the safety and protection of our students, and to provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of examinations.
Results from the SEA are expected to be released mid-August to facilitate the placement of students into secondary schools for the commencement of the September term.