A man was injured in a police shooting during an anti-crime exercise in Sea Lots on Tuesday.
A police report said that at around 10.10 p.m. Cpl Esson, PCs Nunes and Drakes and Private Mahadeo of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment were on joint patrol along Production Avenue, Sea Lots, when they observed a group of men assembled on the roadway.
As they approached the group, one of the men pointed a firearm at the officers and explosions were heard, police alleged.
One of the constables who realised the threat to his life and that of his colleagues, returned fire in accordance with the Use of Force Policy.
The officer discharged three rounds of 5.56 ammunition from his TTPS issued firearm.
The group of men then ran off in different directions and were able to escape.
The officers made checks of the area, where they discovered a man who was suffering from injuries to his buttocks, crouched between a motor vehicle and a wall.
The 42-year-old Sea Lots man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital to be treated.
The scene was visited by ASP Lutchman, Insp Farrell, Sgt Harripersad, PC Guevara and PC Harris, while personnel of the CSI Unit visited and processed the scene.
Investigations are continuing.