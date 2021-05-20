The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination has been postponed to July 1st, 2021.
Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the decision was taken as it had become necessary due to the recent surge in Covid-19 positive cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
The examination was expected to take place on June 10.
Speaking at the post-Cabinet press conference on Thursday, Gadsby-Dolly said, “In the consultations of April 2021, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA); Principal and Parent Associations, along with Denominational Boards agreed that a reasonable alternative to the June 10th date for SEA was July 1st, 6 weeks from today, which, based on the current regulations, should allow the elapse of enough time for the rate of infections and active cases to be reduced to a level deemed reasonably safe for the conduct of the examination.”
She said within the six weeks it is expected that the second phase of the vaccination programme well underway and the level of vaccinations among the population should be much higher. She said teachers who are, and will be, in closest or repeated physical contact with students have been targeted as a priority group, and the Ministry of Health will accommodate this subset of teachers for priority vaccination.
Gadsby-Dolly said while the examinations are important, and all preparations are being made for their safe conduct, they are not more important than the health of the population.
The Ministry of Education continues to collaborate closely with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), the Ministry of Health and other public sector agencies, to ensure the safety and protection of all concerned, she said.
The minister said CXC was written to on April 23rd, 2021, in light of the rapid uptick in COVID-19 positive cases, to alert them to a possible date shift, and the schedule was also, at that time, reworked to accommodate that possibility.
“The Ministry of Education is therefore on track with all preparations, and the results of the SEA are expected to be released in the second week of September to facilitate the placement of students in secondary schools by the third week of September,” she said.
Of the 19,829 pupils due to write the examination, 178 asked for a deferral to 2022.