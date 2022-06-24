The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results will officially be released next Friday, July 1.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Education yesterday.
On March 31, more than 19,000 primary school pupils wrote the SEA exam, making it the third cohort of pupils to write the examination since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 and pupils were forced to adopt online learning.
Two years later, the ministry announced it will be focusing on its digital transformation agenda.
As such, parents and guardians, no matter where they are in the world, will now be able to access their children’s results from as early as midnight June 30 as the ministry also yesterday launched its new online portal.
According to the ministry, the SEA portal is a new service via an online platform that allows parents and guardians to access their child’s SEA results via a desktop, tablet or cellphone.
Through a simple six-step process, parents are instructed to click a link to access the SEA Online platform, log in with the student number and student’s date of birth printed on the SEA admission slip, read the first legal notice and click accept, enter the admission number printed on the SEA admission slip, read and accept the second legal notice, and finally click on the icon that reads “view results” in order to access SEA student performance report.
Speaking yesterday, Director, Division of Educational Research and Evaluation (DERE) Meryn Sambucharan said: “Today’s launch of the SEA results portal is indeed another milestone achieved by the Ministry of Education with a focus on bringing as much of its services closer and in a timely manner toward its valued stakeholders.
“It is therefore a significant initiative embracing available technologies, and as the last two years would have taught us in charting a new course of how we educated our students throughout this pandemic, the Ministry of Education could not have afforded to lose any opportunity in developing further means of providing information in this online space.
“Currently, it takes well over 2,000 man hours to conduct the SEA placement exercise for the approximately 19,000 students annually. Almost 360 of those hours are dedicated to the printing and the packaging of those individual student results...that is only at the ministry’s level. Similar efforts are also placed again through the education district offices and at schools to ensure that each candidate receives their result,” he added.
“This innovative SEA portal is not only expected to save the ministry valuable time and resources but also allow for speedy delivery of the SEA results in a very secure and confidential manner. 2022 marks the last year a physical copy of the SEA results will be sent to students. And our portal in its further development will allow for direct downloads at the enduser.
“Appreciating the level of anxiety that comes with the collection of any examination results, especially the SEA, something we have grown accustomed to for far too long in terms of our students who will now have to do so in a private way that allows them to treat internally with what is before them, without having to deal with the pressures of wandering onlookers and being able to keep emotions in check while at school and in the company of parents. Something principals and parents can truly appreciate,” he stated.
Giving the feature address at the launch at the Ministry of Education’s head office in Port of Spain, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said: “Covid-19 has accelerated the process of digital transformation within the Ministry of Education and this portal is yet another initiative, another step along the pathway.
“We are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Digital Transformation... Our digital transformation programme outlines the strategies, objectives and outputs required to realign our services to meet a more dynamic and sophisticated client and to strategise how to prepare students for the world tomorrow.
“During the Covid-19 experience we were expected to transform and transform quickly and now that we have been in this experience for going on three years, there are certain things that are expected of our operations and therefore we must adjust.”
Director, Information Communication and Technology Division, Cory Belfon, said: “We’ve worked to ensure that the Ministry of Education packages SEA results within a sleek, secure, user-friendly, future-proof and, most importantly, online platform for parents and guardians as well as students to access. This step is a continuing journey into the future that the Ministry of Education is proud to have brought to fruition at zero cost with in-house talent.”
When asked how confident the ministry was in ensuring that the website will not crash come next week when more than 19,000 users access it for the first time, Belfon said the ministry will be looking to ensure the website’s load on July 1 onward is adequately handled and there should be no technical issues.
However, there are contingency measures in place if parents and guardians are presented with any difficulties.
Paper-based SEA result slips will still be available at schools on the day and it is mandatory for collection in order for pupils to register at the secondary school they are placed.