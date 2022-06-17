Ship's officer Toni Jurisic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, somewhere between the Gibraltar and Trinidad and Tobago, the international media is reporting.
Jurišić, 35, who lives in the port city of Split, disappeared from a ship owned by a Greek company on June 10.
On cargo ships, a ship's officer is responsible for ensuring the safety of cargo and the ship's structure, as well as for checking the navigation equipment.
A tanker called LNGSHIPS ATHENA, is now in the Gulf of Paria and headed to Atlantic LNG’s facility in Point Fortin.
The name of the ship was not revealed.
The ATHENA came from Gibraltar, according to global maritime traffic data analytics provider Marine Traffic.
The secretary-general of the Croatian Seafarers Union (SPH), Neven Melvan, confirmed the disappearance on Monday and that they are in contact with the family and the company.
He said that the vessel in question is owned by a Greek company and is used for the transport of liquefied natural gas. He said that the search and rescue operation is continuing and that the ship has covered more than 200 miles in search of the missing Croatian officer.
“Melvan said that the police are expected to conduct an onboard investigation once the ship has reached port,” Hina said, without clarifying which port the ship is expected to reach or when.