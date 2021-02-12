THE TRIAL against the men charged with the murder of six-year-old Sean Luke has begun.
The judge-alone trial started this morning with Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds reading the charge to the Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoor.
It was alleged that on a day unknown between March 25 2006 and March 29 2006 at Couva, they murdered Luke.
Both said they were not guilty.
Ramsumair-Hinds told the men that the trial has stated with the arraignment and it is expected that there will be a verdict.
The case has begun with a voir dire. Ramsumair-Hinds explained to the accused men that this first voir dire is being done due to the challenge of the admissibility of documents and statements by Mitchell.
The State which is being represented by attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith is expected to call six witnesses in this first voir dire - four witnesses are expected to be taken virtually while two will appear in person. It was said that one of these witnesses is in quarantine until next week. The second voir dire as it related to Chatoor will be delayed due to this.
The judge told the men that while they do not have their attorneys present, as if the matter had proceeded before the San Fernando High Court, should they need to speak they can raise their hands and they might either be allowed to speak or the sitting will be paused.
Mitchell is being represented by attorneys Mario Merrit, Randall Raphael and Kirby Joseph.
Attorneys Evans Welch is representing Chatoor. He is being instructed by attorneys Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez.
The matter is not expected to proceed on consecutive days as the judge said this will allow the accused men time to liaise with their attorneys.