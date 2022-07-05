ATTORNEYS representing the two men who were convicted last year of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 will be seeking to have their convictions and sentenced overturned.
On Thursday morning the attorneys will be presenting arguments before the Court of Appeal against the findings of Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds who convicted and sentenced Akeel Mitchell, 30, and Richard Chatoo, 32, in September last September after they were found guilty of murdering the boy.
Mitchell was sentenced to 17 years’ six months and 13 days in prison from the date of conviction, while Chatoo was sentenced to 11 years, six months and 13 days.
Those sentences were arrived at after the judge took into consideration a number of mitigating factors including the good behaviour of the two while in prison custody awaiting trial.
Initially, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds found the appropriate sentence for Mitchell was 40 years and Chatoo 33 years.
Both men were minors at the time of the killing. Mitchell was just shy of his 14th birthday while Chatoo was 16.
On June 24, the appeal was filed by attorneys led by Jagdeo Singh. They are complaining that the trial judge erred in law on a number of instances in considering the evidence in the case.
In all, ten grounds of appeal have been filed.
The State’s contention at trial was that the two had lured Luke into a cane field close to his Henry Street, Couva home, on the afternoon of March 26, 2006, by indicating to him they were going on a fishing trip at a nearby river.
Based on the evidence of the State, to get to the river, they had to make their way through the cane field. That was the last time and place anyone in the community saw Luke alive.
Two days later his decomposing body was found in the field by villagers before police were alerted.
An autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris that same day, March 28, concluded that the child died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his right shoulder.
Scientific evidence also revealed Luke may had also been sexually assaulted before being killed since sperm cells that matched Mitchell’s DNA profile was found on the child’s underwear.
Mitchell’s then-attorney Mario Merritt, had denied his client had any role in the killing or was even present when the murder took place.
He suggested while scientific evidence showed the presence of Mitchell’s DNA on Luke’s underwear, science could not prove for how long it had been there, suggesting Luke could have been sexually assaulted hours or even days before his death.
It is for this reason that even if it is to be believed that Luke was sexually assaulted by Mitchell, it was insufficient to convict him of murder, they had argued in their closing submissions, Merritt had submitted.
Attorneys for Chatoo on the other hand, said while their client had given a confession statement to police following his arrest that implicated both him and Mitchell, they suggested he was tricked, coached and coerced into doing so.
They argued that Chatoo was promised by investigators that if he were to give the statement he would have been allowed to walk free and not be charged with the crime.
At the trial, Chatoo testified he simply went along with what police told him to say since he believed he would have been allowed leave the station, but instead the officers went back on their promise.
He also denied Mitchell had any role to play in the murder.