THE last time Pauline Barrath saw her six-year-old son Sean Luke alive was on the afternoon of March 26, 2006.
They were both at their Orange Valley Road, Couva home when around 2 p.m., she decided to go take a nap.
Sean accompanied her into the bedroom and was being his playful self as she tried to fall asleep.
“We were both in the bed and he was playing all over me,” Barrath testified on Friday after being called as a witness in her son’s murder trial.
That trial came to a start on Monday and is being heard virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds. Barrath is the tenth witness to be called so far.
As she was led into her evidence-in-chief by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Barrath said she awoke after sometime after only to realise Sean was nowhere in the house.
The woman said she proceeded out in the yard and sat in a shed, but again, she did not see her son.
At first, she made nothing of it since those who lived in the neighbourhood were mainly relatives.
"There was no need for me to feel any sort of danger,” she said.
Who she did see however, was Akeel Mitchell, one of the persons currently before the court accused of murdering her son.
“I saw Akeel there by the shed. I saw him sitting on the ground,” she testified.
“I did not think much of anything. He (Mitchell) was not speaking and neither did I,” added Barrath, pointing out that she had only been seeing Mitchell in the area for approximately three weeks before.
He was a visitor to the area and was residing with the family of the other accused, Richard Chatoo, at the time.
As she sat in the shed, one of her cousins paid her a visit. They spoke and about 20 minutes later the cousin left.
It was at that point, Barrath said she questioned Mitchell if he had seen Sean.
But as Dougdeen-Jaglal was about to asked her next question, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds ended the proceedings for the day given based on the time.
On Monday Barrath will return to court and resume her testimony from where she left off.
Earlier in the proceedings, three other witnesses were called.
One of those witnesses was Genevieve Ramtahal, a neighbour of Barrath.
She testified that around 3 p.m., on the day Sean went missing, she saw him and some other boys from the area, including Mitchell and Chatoo in the road outside her home.
At the time, they were making a kite and she was able to observe them for about 45 minutes before they departed and proceeded in the direction of a savannah in the area.
That was the last time she also saw Sean, she said.
The boy’s grand uncle, Sankar Mootilal as well as one of Barrath’s sisters Marilyn Barrath also briefly testified.
Mootilal said Sean would visit him on a daily basis. He described Sean as a playful child, who oftentimes interacted with other children in the area.
“He was a fun-loving young boy. I would see him playing with other young boys in the area,” he said.
Criminal defence attorney Mario Merritt, questioned Mootilal as to whether he ever saw Sean in the company of another boy by the name of Avinash Baboolal, who was older than both Mitchell and Chatoo.
While Mootilal said he never saw the two playing, Sean would interact with everyone in the area.
In response to Mootilal describing himself as a father figure to Sean, Merritt asked if he would have allowed the boy to go anywhere with Baboolal and his brother given that he was so much older, probably around 17 years old at the time.
Mootilal said no.
“He would talk to them, but I do not know if he would go with them without my consent,” he stated.
Mootilal and Marilyn Barrath were two of the relatives that identified Sean’s body after it was discovered in a cane filed in the area two days after he went missing.
An autopsy concluded he died of massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk.
Appearing alongside Dougdeen-Jaglal for the State are prosecutors Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith.
Mitchell and Chatoo are being represented by Merritt, Evans Welch, Kelston Pope, Randall Raphael, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.