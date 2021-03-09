The search for missing 17-year-old Christopher Cummings ended on Tuesday.
Christopher’s body was found beneath galvanise roofing sheets in a clearing near his home at Achong Trace, Tunapuna.
Christopher was last seen around 8.30 p.m. on March 5 wearing a black pants and slippers.
A police report said that around 7.20 p.m. on Monday Cummings’s brother, Trevor Walker, 29 went to the Tunapuna police station to report Christopher missing.
According to the report, Walker had told police he last saw his brother two days earlier, and had checked at all locations in the Tunapuna district where his younger brother may have been, but did not find him.
Walker told police that unlike previous occasions when his brother left home, on this occasion he was unable to contact Christopher via cell phone, and that all calls went directly to voicemail.
Walker added that he spoke to a taxi driver in the area who informed him that he dropped Cummings off on the corner of Green and Balthazar Street Tunapuna on the night he was last seen.
Police had issued a Missing Persons bulletin on their social media appealing for public assistance in the case.
Officers of the Tunapuna police station and Homicide Region One responded to the crime scene.