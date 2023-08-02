The search for nine-year-old Omari Providence is ongoing.
Up to 11a.m young Omari had not been located.
He disappeared while bathing in the waters off Mission Bay, Toco, on Sunday afternoon.
Vallence Rambharat, who heads the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, told the Express that up to yesterday afternoon, as a result of high tide, despite starting searches as early as 5.45 a.m. that day, young Omari could not be located.
He noted the team was working alongside officials from the Toco Police Station, the Air Guard and the Coast Guard.
He even said residents of the Toco community had come out and were also aiding with searches.
Rambharat said as soon as sea conditions improve they would continue their search.
Police said that around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday the child was in the water with his father and older brother, 13, when the three got into difficulties.
Other bathers noticed what was going on, ran into the water and were able to retrieve the boy’s father and his brother, but Omari was not found.
Police said both the father and the brother were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where they were treated and were in stable condition up to last night.
The family is from Picton Road, Laventille.