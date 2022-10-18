A forensic examination on the dismembered bodies found in a river in Cunupia on Monday would determine whether the remains were that of two men reported missing at the weekend.
The missing men were last seen by relatives on Sunday.
They are Makell Simon, of Soldado Road Lange Park, Chaguanas, and Joseph Charles, of Circular Trace, Enterprise.
Both men, from Chaguanas, told relatives they were going to meet friends and never returned home.
At around 1pm on Monday, the dismembered bodies of two men were found in garbage bags dumped in a river at Mon Plaisir Road.
Police said a man who went to the area to gather flowers for a Hindu prayer service spotted a foot protruding from one of the bags covered by an old mattress.
Investigators believe the heads and limbs were detached by an electric machine.
31-year-old Makell Simon of Soldado Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas was reported missing on Monday at the Chaguanas Police Station.
He was last seen at 10am on Sunday.
A description provided by the TTPS said: "Makell is of African descent, six feet, two inches tall, with a stocky build and a brown complexion."
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Josiah Charles of Circular Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas was last seen and reported missing on the same dates as Simon.
A description said: "Josiah is of African descent, approximately five feet, five inches tall and is brown in complexion with a stocky build. He has a short black beard, a scar on his forehead and was last seen wearing a pair of brown shorts with a white t-shirt."
Anyone with information on either of the men is asked to call the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-5271, 665- 4294, 800-TIPS, contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.