Human skeletal remains, suspected to be missing Down syndrome man, Ricardo Guerra, were found in Piparo on Wednesday.
The find was made during a search by the members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team for Guerra, who has been missing for 34 days.
The HSRT found the remains at 12.50 p.m. in a ravine about 30 metres (100 feet) off Pascal Trace.
Clothing was also found at the scene, HSRT team leader Vallence Rambharat told the Express shortly after finding the remains.
The team was searching for Guerra, 40, who went missing from his New Grant home.
Guerra, also known as “Guru”, left his home on Robertson Road on Sisters Road on April 4 at around 5.30 p.m.
He told his family his brother, Joshua, and their father that he was walking to a nearby shop.
However, two days later Guerra was spotted at around 11 p.m. by villagers at the VIP bar in the community.
His brother, Joshua, told the Express in a previous interview that the longest that his brother stayed away from home was two days.
He said the family was very concerned for his brother who was a diabetic.
Joshua said that his brother usually walked to a friend’s house in Piparo and returns home.
The friend’s house is located about half an hour’s walk, the brother said.
He added that residents in the area usually saw Guerra as he walked to and from his friend’s house.
During the search for him, members of the HSRT were told that Guerra was spotted in San Fernando, but the search teams did not find him.
Responding to the find on Wednesday were officers of the Brasso Police Station and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III.
The remains were removed to the mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James