The search for missing Shashi Samad has ended, in murder.

Samad, 30, of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouhce, went missing last Fridya.

On Sunday evening, a body was found Samad’s burnt out vehicle at La Sieva Road, Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

The discovery was made as members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, was assembling to head out to look for Samad.

The body was burnt beyond recognition, but his car, a Nissan Almera was identified as belonging to Samad, from the chassis number.

