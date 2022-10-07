Fishing pirogues would be used to the search the Caroni River this morning for Theresa Lynch, the woman who slipped and fell into a flood swollen watercourse on Tuesday.
The Caroni River is located 15 kilometres from where Lynch lost her balance and fell into a ravine at McDonald Trace, Arouca.
The woman was swept away by raging flood waters following heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.
The bag of peppers she was carrying and a pair of trousers were found on Thursday. But her family is still hopeful that the 41-year-old woman would be found alive.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader, Vallence Rambharat, said the search would resume this morning in the Caroni River. “We are convinced that we have thoroughly searched the Surrey River and we are going to search the Caroni River today. The river is still at its threshold and have contacted people with boats to assist,” he said.
The hunters have been searching, along with officers from the Arouca Police Station, Northern Division Task Force, Fire Service and the Community Emergency Response Team since Tuesday afternoon.
Relatives have been holding nightly vigils praying for the woman’s safe return.
Lynch, a farmer, was with her brother, husband and another person at the family’s garden off McDonald Trace when the heavy rains began on Tuesday morning. At around 12.45pm the four began walking back home. To get to their home they had to cross a flooded ravine that emptied into the Surrey River.
Relatives said Lynch was holding a bamboo rod in her hand when she slipped and fell into the water. Her brother, William Ramgoolam, said he grabbed her clothing and tried to pull her onto the river bank but he too lost his balance and fell.
Relatives said Lynch’s daughter and parents were distraught.