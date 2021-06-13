Police are searching the abandoned canefields east of San Fernando for mother of one Khadijah Flament.
The search came a day after police arrested a San Fernando woman in connection with Flament's disappearance.
The woman, of Olera Heights housing complex, was detained after she was questioned by police about Flament’s disappearance.
Homicide and crime scene detectives searched the apartment and surrounding premises for hours, and officers seized several items from the woman's apartment, including cleaning supplies.
Flament is the mother of an eight-year-old daughter.
A police report stated that Flament, 24, was reported missing to police by her aunt, Anita Flament last week.
Anita reported that her niece had not spoken to her younger sister, nor any other family member, nor responded to text messages via what’s app since June 7.
Police were told that Flament had been residing with her boyfriend at Lothians Road, Princes Town.
The boyfriend indicated that he had an argument with Flament and she left home on Monday without saying where she was going which she has done on several occasions.