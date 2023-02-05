A search is now underway for four fishermen, after the vessel in which they set sail five days ago was found partially submerged in the waters off Cedros.
Boat captain Heeralal Kooblal and three workers left Grand Lagoon Village, Mayaro, last Tuesday. Relatives said the men were on a five-day fishing expedition.
Kooblal, a 53-year-old seasoned fisherman, Rishi Kimchan and two others identified as Tallman and George were expected to return home at noon on Saturday. Relatives said they were concerned as the men had not answered.
Kooblal’s wife, Farida Dhunda, told the Express that her husband was experienced and she did not believe the men had perished at sea.
A search for the missing men began on Saturday afternoon, she said, when fishermen began searching the waters off Mayaro. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. Hunters Search and Rescue Team and Troopers Search and Rescue Team were contacted to assist.
Dhunda said, “The boat was found this morning and we understand there were no life jackets or raft onboard so we are hoping they were able to get out in time.”
She said her husband was a good swimmer and assured the other families that he would do the best he can to assist the other men.
Mayaro MP Rishton Paray said he was in contact with the authorities and “an extensive search operation is active at this time”.
Paray called on the owners of private fishing vessels to assist in the search.