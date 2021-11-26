COREY WALD is searching for his father, a man whom he has never met, but who has left a gaping emotional hole in his heart.
Corey, 26, lives in East Orange, New Jersey, USA, and he is trying to make contact for the first time with his father, whom he was told resides in Trinidad.
The name he was given for his father is Lawrence Taylor, who bears a striking resemblance to him, except for his long locks of hair, and a very dark complexion.
This is Corey's story as he told the Express on Monday via a WhatsApp call from his home in New Jersey:
'Only about a month ago, my mother told me about who my real father is. He could be in his 50s. He migrated to America and lived in Manhattan, New York City, where he and my mother met. He was deported back to Trinidad, maybe about five years ago.
My mom withheld a lot of information from me about my family.
She told me his name is Lawrence Taylor and that his alias was 'Afro'. I never met my father, and my mother did not tell him about me. All my life, I knew something was missing.
My mother gave me to a Caucasian man in his 60s named Robert Wald, who raised me from childhood.
I did not look anything like him. We were very different. Robert lived in Manhattan.
When I was five years old, someone called the police on him for kidnapping, so he had to clear his name for that.
He passed away when I was 15 years old. After he died, I entered the foster care system.
I bounced around at least seven foster homes until I was 17 years old.
Life was very hard. I had nobody. I feel that if I knew my father, I could have had a different, easier life.
My mother told me that my father's family had migrated from Jamaica to Trinidad many years ago. She said while he was in the United States, he had struggled to make a living, and that he had been homeless.
Unfortunately, he bounced around different shelters and slept on the subways in New York. Life was very hard for him.
I did not get a picture of him, but my mother described his physical appearance.
She said he should look almost exactly like me, except darker, older, and with long locks.
I believe his birthday is in December. This is weird for me to say, but she said she did not know too much about my father.
I think my father and mother met because two of them were homeless in America and had a lot in common. Robert, who raised me, had sold drugs. When I was born, she had just gotten out of prison and dropped me off at his house. Robert was a good father to me; better than my mother was.
But the differences between us sometimes brought obstacles.
Robert was about 60 years old when I was born, and by then he had settled in his ways and cleaned up his life.
He lived alone and raised me by himself.
It was lonely.
He put me in after-school programmes so I was productive and proactive.
My mom told me my father used to hang around Westport and Washington Park with other people selling weed.
Robert would take me to the park-the same park where my father used to be often.
It pis... me off when I found out that later from my mother, to know that he was close by and I never met him.
She kept my birth a secret from my real father.
They were in a 'hot and cold' relationship for about five years while he was in the US. And even after they broke up she had some tabs on him because she knew that he got deported, but does not know more information than that.
He was on criminal charges, and those led him to his deportation.
My mother's name is Nicole White. She is 48 years old and lives in Brooklyn, New York, USA.
We never had a good relationship... I still love my mother. I am not sure why she did not give me more information about my father.
Whether it was a traumatic relationship or if I reminded her of him?
We can have a casual relationship, as we do not live together in the same house.
I feel that my spirit would recognise my real father if I were to meet him.
My mom said if I were to send her a picture that she would recognise him.
It is my dream to have a conversation and introduce myself to him.
I know how to separate people and tell the difference if it's a prank.
I have looked for him on an American database, but I didn't have the date or year of his birth.
My mom and he bounced around from place to place in Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx. She told me my father had another child, so I have an older sister, maybe about three to five years older than I am.
She lives somewhere in the US. I have searched ancestry.com, but nothing popped up.
I wish I had a name for her.
I think that I may have a great aunt or grandmother with the name Amelda Felecia Taylor who lived in Trinidad. She used to teach music and piano lessons at a community centre in Port of Spain.
This person has since passed away. I tried to search on Facebook, but could not find anything.
I have been on websites trying to research him, and they (websites) just want to get money.
But also, there is not a lot of updated information on Caribbean immigrants.
I have been saving up money and would have to take time off to come to Trinidad maybe next year.
Already I have been researching accommodation prices.
I had a very hard, tough life from youth to adulthood. Sometimes I feel as if I have nothing here.
I work as a delivery person with Amazon. I work long hours, drive, and try to do everything to live a decent life.
To reconnect with my dad would be an amazing thing.
I have been trying to find this part of myself for as long as I can remember. It would truly warm my heart.
I believe that my life would have been easier growing up with my real dad rather than the man who I grew up with.
My adopted father did the best he could, but being raised by a white man brought me struggles with myself.
When my adopted father got older, he became racist. He would use the 'N' wordnot to me-but to others, like if we went shopping or something. It would be weird.
It would have been more settling to grow up around people who looked and identified with me.
Then I probably would not have questioned if something was wrong with me.
I am in a therapy programme that has been helpful to me.
This is why meeting my father would fill a void in my heart that I have almost always felt.
This could be my Christmas miracle.'
-Anyone with information that could assist Corey can contact susan. mohammed@trinidadexpress.com.