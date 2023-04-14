The disappearance of Shantel Knights, an employee of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, has been like a dark cloud hanging over not only her biological family but also her work family, indicative of the emotional heaviness her community feels about the missing young woman.
They are stumped over what happened to Knights, described as “caring and sharing” by her colleagues, and where she may be.
Her colleagues have opened a WhatsApp chat for members to pray for her twice per day at 10.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m., calling on divine intervention for her safe return.
And they have held two public candlelight prayer vigils and processions for her from the Transport Division’s Macoya work site to Constantine Park.
Knights, 25, had been employed as a checker in the Transport and Workshop department in the corporation for six years.
She was last seen at her apartment on April 2 and reported missing the next day to the St Joseph Police Station.
Her disappearance has gutted her family, and her co-workers are traumatised by not seeing their missing colleague every day in their tight-knit workplace.
On Wednesday, her father Neil Knights, told the Express in an interview they were alerted that something was wrong by a friend of his daughter who pointed out to them that Shantel—an avid user of social media—had gone silent.
Checks with her workplace showed she did not turn up for work on April 3, even though she sent a message to a co-worker that she was running late for work that morning.
Her father said she lived on her own in a unit in an apartment building in Curepe.
“She called work that Monday morning and said she was on her way, but that was about it. She and her friends sort of live on social media, so when they saw nothing posted by her, that raised an alarm,” said Knights.
Praying for divine intervention
The father was told that the previous night at the apartment building where Shantel lives, she had dinner with the landlady and was happy and pleasant as she always was. “If I knew what happened with her, as I keep telling everyone, I would win the $23 million lotto,” said Knights.
His daughter owns an iPhone, and he said checks by the police indicated that the phone is switched off and unable to be tracked.
Knights described the information from the police on the case as “limited”.
“To be fair, I am not saying that they are not doing anything, but I am not getting the information from them.
“And this is difficult being a parent of a missing person and not getting day-to-day updates from the authorities for whatever reason. They will not call, you have to call.
“And when you get them, they say that information is sensitive and (they) cannot reveal things until there is confirmation. They say that they are working in the background. I am getting the whole nine yards,” said the father.
Knights said his family is depending on prayers for divine intervention to get his daughter back safely.
He recalled that Shantel, who had early ambitions to be a lawyer, attended El Dorado South Hindu Primary School, and then ASJA Girls’ College in Charlieville.
The family appreciates the number of people who have turned out to the candlelight prayer vigils, and have stood side by side with them through their anguish.
“We are just here in a waiting game, but as the days roll by, it gets harder for us. I would not wish this experience on anyone, not even on my worst enemy,” said the father.
Knights said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team has met with the family and assisted the family in their searches for her.
Generous and selfless
Shantel’s supervisor, Steven Lane, told the Express on Wednesday that her absence was felt in her work community, and her colleagues are standing by the family to do whatever they can to assist in the search for her.
He said that as a diligent and loyal employee, Shantel contacted a co-worker by telephone to say that she would be a little late to work that morning on April 3.
But as the hours and the day went by, she did not turn up for work, which was out of character for her.
Lane said Shantel is a pleasant person to work with, and was noted for her generosity and selflessness with her work colleagues.
“Shantel is a quiet person, but she is very caring and sharing. If she has money and someone wants to get something to eat or drink, she would share it with that person. If you ask her for $20, she would give it to you, no questions asked. Any cook in the workplace, she would always contribute or assist with a meal and getting everything ready,” he said.
He said their work department comprised about 65 people, whom he described as “a tight bunch”.
“And one of us is missing from that bunch,” Lane said. “She is one of the popular ones and this has caught everyone by shock and surprise. We know she usually hires a taxi or calls a ‘RideShare’ to move around and seems safe in her travelling. Her disappearance has affected us, and since she has gone missing without a trace, we are at a loss, too,” he added.
Lane said the candlelight prayer vigils were to bring national awareness of the missing person case.
The first prayer vigil was held on Monday and the second on Wednesday.
Lane said: “We want citizens of the country to know that Shantel is missing.
Someone must have seen, heard or known something about her whereabouts.
Please come forward and let the authorities know. We know how the country is and people may be afraid to talk, but there are several ways to transmit the information, and please do so.”
Lane also appealed to the public to steer clear of posting fake news regarding the missing woman. He said this in the context of a post about a week ago about a body found that alluded to be that of Shantel.
“The workplace went haywire. That was so emotionally damaging to all of us. People are looking for publicity and attention through ‘shares’ and ‘likes’, and it is so unnecessary,” he said.
About 70 friends and relatives of Knights gathered in the car park of Constantine Park, Macoya, on Wednesday to pray for her safe return. This was the second vigil held for her at Constantine Park, following one on Easter Monday.
“Something needs to be said,” lamented co-worker Jadee Sellier, who complained that the message of Knights’ disappearance was not being circulated enough.
“When we mind our own business, everything else collapses, so let us have concern about our fellow man,” said another friend.
Shamsudeen Ayube, of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, told the Express they were leading the search but had no leads yet. “She just vanished. No calls. No leads, but we will not give up,” said Ayube.
—additional reporting by Gyasi Gonzales