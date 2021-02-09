Kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was struck with a blunt object on her forehead causing her to fall over. The impact resulted in a fractured skull and internal hemorrhaging.
This is according to activist Inshan Ishmael, who along with two other persons covered the cost of a private autopsy.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre on Monday was unable to determine how Bharatt died.
The second autopsy was conducted by Professor Hubert Daisely at Boodoo's Funeral Home in Cunupia.
Saying he wanted the thousands of people who supported Bharatt and her family to know the truth, Ishmael revealed the findings of the autopsy in a live video on social media this afternoon.
He said, "As we promised yesterday I was not satisfied with the inconclusive report that we got from the pathologist yesterday in relationship to something like this. In fact, I stated yesterday that for me it is improbable that after just a few days the report could be inconclusive."
The findings were revealed to Bharatt's father before it was made public, he said.
Ishmael said, "I could tell you that Professor Daisley report is not inconclusive and he found the reason for her death. Andrea was struck on the forehead with something blunt and what that caused she fell back and her skull fractured and that caused hemorrhaging inside. The whole area inside the skull you could see it pinkish reddish colour...She died from internal hemorrhaging."
Ishmael said the pathologist also found puncture wounds on Bharatt's arm. However, he said, Daisely was unable to say whether the wounds were caused in the first autopsy.
Samples were taken to determine whether Bharrat was sexually assaulted.
He said an examination of the stomach indicated that Bharatt was not fed or did not eat in the hours before her death.
"This is not my child and I feel I am going through trauma. I want Mr Bharatt to know that we are standing with him and will support him through this," he said.
The Express was informed that both reports, the autopsy performed by the State and privately, would be admissible in the matter.