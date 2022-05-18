Business woman Candy Sabga was among a group of people who funded the second autopsy which was performed at a funeral home in Couva on Monday.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Sabga said she did not know Kimani’s family but she was not satisfied with the initial report.
“I was not satisfied with the report. There were a lot of unanswered questions and it was not adding up. There was no time of death and little details like whether there were marks under his feet by walking so far on that hot road,” she said.
Sabga said made an appeal for help to raise $5,000 for the second autopsy to ve done. “I went and paid for it and I understand it was done,” she said.
The Express was told that the results are expected later this week.
Kimani’s funeral has not yet been confirmed.
Police officers building a “manslaughter by negligence” case against a woman linked to Kimani’s death, are having difficulty investigating the claim made by a man that he had “killed the child”.
Investigators intend taking their findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions this week for advice on whether there is a case for the woman to answer.
But they are also trying to probe the man’s “confession”, by interviewing his neighbours, family members, and establishing his whereabouts between 10am last Monday and 10.45am last Tuesday, the period between which Kimani walked away from his home and when his body was found in the river.
Police say the man, who remains in custody at the Point Fortin Police Station, has been offered the services of two legal aid attorneys.
Both have been unable to take instructions from the man, because he is incoherent, the Express was told.
Detectives cannot interview the man until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is of sound mind.
It is not believed that the man was involved in the drowning of Kimani who was seen by a neighbour walking along the 10th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin that morning.
While the pathologist who examined the child’s body did not give an estimated time of death, the District Medical Officer called to the scene told officers that the child had died 18-24 hours before being found.
It meant that the boy died soon after he was last seen, and was not alive when people were searching for him that night into the morning, officers said.
The child’s mother, 21-year-old Kimberly Charles, told investigators her son was sitting in the living room with his cousins, ages three to seven, when she left him to go on a video call. She was assisting her boyfriend with preparing his resume.
Kimani managed to walk away from his cousins and onto the roadway without being noticed, she said.
And it was not until police officers came to the home did Charles discover her son was missing.
A neighbour spotted the child walking on the roadway, bare foot and with a paper in his hand.
Zoi Anicka Quan Kep contacted the Point Fortin Police Station and reported that a child was roaming the area unsupervised. She said she was uncertain of the child’s identity.
The woman, who had moved into a rented house in the village a year ago, was threatened by villagers who accused her of not saving the little boy. But Quan Key explained that she followed the child and contacted the police for help. She said being overweight and with a medical condition she was unable to get to Kimani who was walking far ahead.
When the Express visited the village last week and spoke with neighbours and friends of the family who said it was not the first time Kimani was seen walking the road unsupervised.
A family friend said Kimani would often walk away from his home. “It was not the first time he walk away. I know the child well and he always walking around,” the man said.
Another woman, who asked not to be named, said she believed Kimani walked away from home. “Parents need to be responsible for their children. I believe he walked away because he knew the area. He has been there before,” she said.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James found that Kimani drowned. A forensic examination of the body, the Express was told, found that the child had been dead for at least 18 hours.
Police officers believe Kimani drowned at the bridge and his submerged body tumbled downstream over the course of the night, during the low tide.
The river’s distance between the bridge and the spot where Kimani was found is about 250 metres. His body was lodged against a log in the river.
Police have recorded statements from Kimani’s mother and the neighbour.
Kimani’s father, Emmanuel Francis, lives at Gonzales Village, Point Fortin, where he visited often.