After years of unbearable pain, Petronella Pereira last month underwent the first of two life changing surgeries to cure her bilateral hip dysplasia, the source of her continued discomfort.
Still in need of approximately $48,000 to complete the second procedure, without which she will suffer permanent disfiguration, she expressed gratitude to all who contributed thus far.
The Express followed Pereira’s journey from April 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being unemployed and barely able to move, she spoke of fear over the $85,000 needed to perform the necessary surgeries.
Suffering with prolonged pain since birth, Pereira told the Express in April that her life was permanently altered in 2010 having lost her job due to her worsening condition. Now living in a small wooden structure in Arouca, Pereira said that she struggled to attain basic goods such as food and toiletries, a situation worsened by the global pandemic and the constant agony induced by her condition.
“I was born with bilateral hip dysplasia...I went from walking with a limp healthy most of my childhood to now I have no cartilage in my hip, its bone rubbing on bone. I am in pain 24/7. I am using a cane but it may reach the point where I will need crutches because I cannot put pressure on my right foot,”
“Because of the pandemic now it's worse than ever. I live in a small structure; I don’t have any current and it's me and my sister alone. We have been limited in accessing food since this. My nephew does a little planting and he sends some things for us now and then. My neighbour also does some planting and whatever they plant, they send over for us.” she said.
After an Express report, Pereira indicated that there was an overwhelming response from readers who in total donated approximately $12,000 to her surgery. Food items, hampers and donations came for a period of time. However, with $76,000 still needed to complete the procedures, she admitted to being mildly anxious about her future.
Five months later, Pereira has successfully undergone her first hip replacement procedure on her right side, which was completed at Westshore Medical Hospital in Port of Spain. She credits this to the generosity of ordinary citizens and Dr Derrick Lousaing, a private specialist who performed surgery without charge.
The materials needed to complete the procedure, which included a $36,000 titanium rod to be inserted, were covered by the funds she raised in the past few months and the donations of a generous soul, who was a member of charitable organizations.
“I raised $12,000 on my own and a lovely generous woman who is part of charitable groups and she helped raise the additional. She said some nice people who she worked with were willing to help. It cost $48,000 it was originally supposed to cost $117,000 but the cost was cut because people knew about my situation, Dr Lousaing didn't take any money he did it for free and the anesthesiologist didn't take any money. I have been up and down running here and there and to no avail. She saw that I was not going to get the surgery at Mount Hope so she made an appointment with Dr Toby. He was surprised that in my condition I was even able to walk and he sent me to Dr Lousiang and he said the same thing. Dr Lousaing understood my situation and he said no problem he would do it,” she said.
While her pain was diminished significantly, the surgery has left Pereira with an uneven balance, as her right foot is now five inches longer than her left.
The dysplasia continues on her left side and also needs replacement. She was advised that the following procedure needed to be completed in the space of the next four months to avoid a permanent imbalance. She added that Dr Lousaing agreed to perform the procedure again without charge. However, having spent all existing donations on her right hip, she is asking for the aid of the generous.
“My condition was so severe that he had to pull down my right hip so my right foot is now five inches longer than my left. We will have to do the next side to even things out and because of the hip dysplasia the replacement is necessary. The doctor is willing to do it for free but the cost of the replacement itself, treatment and the hospital stay is amounting to $48,000. The $48,000 covered the titanium rod which is $36,000 and I stayed for four days after the surgery in Westshore for monitoring and cost of drugs. Without help in the next four months the Doctor said that I could permanently be displaced by the imbalance. It is a real issue,” she said.
Regardless of the outcome, Pereira remains thankful to those who contributed in many ways to her wellbeing.
“I would like to thank everyone who from the beginning and came forward to help me. Dr. Lousaing doesn't even charge me for visiting, giving his services to me for free and to those who really pushed me through. It means a lot,” she said.
Those willing to help can contact Pereira at 1 (868) 387-8053 or donate to her Republic Bank account number 350-027-594-031.