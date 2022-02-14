Marcus Munroe became the second man to appear before the court charged with the March 2021 murder of Allan Sanchez.
Munroe 25, of Romain Lands, Morvant, appeared virtually on Monday before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded into custody to re-appear on February 22.
It was last April 19 that Jason Stapleton also faced a magistrate charged with Sanchez’s murder.
Burnt remains of Sanchez, 58, were found at Romain Lands, Morvant on March 20 2021. Following investigations by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Munroe was arrested by constable Ferguson on Thursday and charged by constable Theroulde after advice was received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.