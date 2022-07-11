Koby Hinds appeared before the court on Monday, charged with the murder of Josiah Maloney.
He was the second person to be charged with the April 14 offence.
Hinds, 23 of Pinto Road, Arima, also faced charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and shooting with intent, when he appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay at the the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
The matter was adjourned to August 8, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Maloney, 19, of Demerara Road, Arima, was at his home on April 14, in the company of two people, when two armed men entered. They fired several shots before escaping. Maloney died at the scene, while another victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
The accused was arrested on July 6, by officers of the Northern Division, the post said.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp John, Sgt Stanisclaus and acting Cpl Gordon, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.
Hinds was charged on Saturday by constable Theroulde, also of HBI Region Two, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Labourer Ronaldo Assing, 19 of Arima, was previously charged with the offence on May 25.