Shakeel James has been charged with the murder of 17-month-old Nova Brereton and her mother, Sachel Elliot.
Mom and daughter were shot at a mini-mart in Indian Walk last December 19.
James is the second person to be charged with the offences.
He also faced charges of attempted murder of a 40-year-old man, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition to endanger life and possession of firearm to endanger life. He appeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Monday.
The matters were adjourned to February 23.
Elliot, her daughter and a third person, were at her business place in the Indian Walk area on December 19, 2022, when they were approached by two men, one armed with a rifle. The gunman shot at the three, who all sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital where the woman and her daughter died while undergoing treatment, while the third victim was warded.
James was arrested by officers of the Eastern Division on January 24.
He was charged on Saturday by Sgt Ramroop following advice received, the previous day, from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Persad, Insp Hosein and Sgts Elvin and Ramroop, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.
Another accused, Cleon Teesdale, faced the court last month charged with the same seven offences as James and was remanded into custody.