A second police officer has died from the Covid-19 virus.
Acting Inspector Mukesh Sookram, who was last based at the Morvant Police Station, died at the Couva Hospital this afternoon.
His passing was confirmed by senior officers in the Police Service.
Last week, Constable Anthony Nicholson was attached to the TTPS administration building Guard Unit, died from Covid-19.
In a media release, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and TTPS offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Acting Insp Sookram.
The release stated, "Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are extending condolences to the relatives, colleagues and friends of No. 16354 Acting Inspector Mukesh Sookram who died today.
Mr Sookram had fallen ill and was admitted to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
He passed away while undergoing medical treatment.
He was last attached to the North-Eastern Divison (NED) as the Inspector in Charge of the Morvant Police Station.
Mr Sookram was first enlisted into the TTPS on April 8th, 2002, and was promoted to the rank of Corporal in 2010, then to Sargeant in 2019 and began acting as an Inspector earlier this year.
He spent most of his career in the NED and was conferred two letters of commendation for dedication and devotion to duty in 2005 and 2010, respectively.
The senior officer also attained an Associate Degree in Management and a Diploma in Security Administration and Management.
He was also versed as a gunsmith, a green belt in karate, and in auto electrical and craft.
Senior Superintendent of the NED Winston Maharaj described the officer as exemplary, stating that he was “always professional and serving with extreme pride.”
Snr Supt Maharaj said, “Since I met Inspector Sookram, I have known him to be an industrious and efficient worker, taking a very hand-on approach to policing. So much so, he was an excellent team player and motivator of his junior officers.”
He lamented, “At this time, his staff is very traumatised at his passing.”