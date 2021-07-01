Rampaul

Ag Sgt Tony Rampaul

Acting Sargeant Tony Rampaul is the second police officer this week, and 12th police officer who has died from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ag Sgt Rampaul passed away on Wednesday at the Couva Medical and Multi Training Facility. 

A day earlier woman police officer, Vernessa Stoute, lost her battle with the Covid-19 virus .

Stoute, who was attached to the Moruga Police Station, was a mother of three and grandmother of one. She was 47.

Stoute, who also lived in Moruga, died at hospital after fighting for several weeks. Relatives said she had no known ailments prior to contracting the virus.

Her friends and loved ones shared memories of the hardworking police officer on social media.

Ag Sgt Rampaul was last attached at the TTPS Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Aranguez Unit, and also served at the Cumuto Highway Patrol Division and at the Port of Spain Division.

He joined the TTPS on May 1, 1992 and was described by the TTPS in a media release as a dedicated and committed officer for 29 years.

"His seniors described him as an advisor who provided advice to his younger charges. He was always coaching and giving guidance on the job.

Ag Sgt Rampaul will be remembered for his initiative to do more than was required on the job, always going the extra mile.

At the time of his death, ag Sgt Rampaul was on pre–retirement leave.

He lived at Pasea Road, Tunapuna, and was considered a stalwart in his community.

He leaves to mourn, his wife, son, and daughter. 

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. 

