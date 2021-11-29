PRISON officer Nigel Jones was gunned down in Siparia on Monday afternoon in what was described as a hit from behind prison walls.
Jones was ambushed by occupants of a vehicle around 1.30 p.m.
They shot Jones multiple times at close range then the vehicle sped off and the killers escaped.
Jones was employed with the prison service for five years.
His killing comes three days after the killing of another prison officer.
Prisons Officer II Trevor Serrette was gunned down at a fruit stall in Valencia on Friday afternoon.
Both Jones and Serrette were assigned to duties at the Wayne Jackson Building at the Maximum Security Building in Arouca.
Jones is the 27th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.
Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan told Express in a phone interview shortly after the killing, “He was ambushed by cold blooded killings. They shot him from behind. They did not have the guts to face him.”
Pulchan described Jones was assigned to the Wayne Jackson Building a few months ago.
Officers of the Homicide Region III Division, South Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID responded.