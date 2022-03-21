Theon Thomas, one of five men who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Sunday, has been recaptured.
He was held around 4.30 p.m. on Monday at Mt Dor, Champ Fleurs, the police stated on its social media page. He was the second escapee to be found.
A 33-year old man from San Juan was recaptured about 30 minutes after the prison break. He was held along Trinity Boulevard.
The five men were discovered missing from their cell around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday. Several units responded including the Air Support Mobile, North Central Task Force, Northern Division Task Force, Northern Division ERP and the North Central ERP.