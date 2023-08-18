Second recount for tied Lengua/Indian Walk seat
Khamarie Rodriguez
A second recount for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk in Princes Town started yesterday after a tied vote for the seat emerged during the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) first recount on Wednesday.
The EBC earlier confirmed that United National Congress (UNC) candidate Nicole Gopaul and People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Pastor Autly Granthume had secured 1,428 votes each during the recount requested by the UNC.
In preliminary results of the local government election on Monday, Granthume held a five-vote lead over Gopaul.
However, during the initial recount, Granthume lost two votes and Gopaul gained three, producing a tie.
A statement from the EBC yesterday said the second recount would begin at 3 p.m., in accordance with Election Rule 101 (13) of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 2:01. which states, “Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the Chief Election Officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the closing of the poll.”
Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath however told the Express that the party was told of a ballot in favour of the UNC that was unsigned by EBC staff and was not being counted.
He said the UNC was calling on the EBC’s Chief Elections Officer to allow the ballot to be counted.
“That is a ballot that was for the UNC. The reason given for the rejection of the ballot is there are no initials from the EBC staff on it. However, when they checked the poll card, the poll card and the ballots match up, so the point we have raised with the EBC is they cannot disenfranchise the elector due to the incompetence of their staff,” he said yesterday.
Padarath said the party was yet to hear back from the EBC.
However, he said the party felt strongly about the matter and intended to take it to the courts if necessary.
“They can have up to three or four recounts. The EBC has not been forthcoming about what the alternatives are. But based on the law, we know what the alternatives are. We feel very strongly about this matter, we are going to see it to the end. The ball is in the court of the Chief Elections Officer, but we are going to take this to the courts if we need to,” he said.
In addition, he said, the UNC was concerned about the security of the ballot boxes, given their location at Princes Town East Secondary School.
He said they hoped to preserve the integrity of the votes.
He said the party had written to the EBC and was waiting to hear back on the issues raised.
