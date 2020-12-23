sauce

Killed: Kareem Jervis (left) and Shazard Manick

A second vendor employed with Sauce doubles at the Curepe Junction, has been killed while selling to customers.

Kareem Jervis was approached by gunmen along the Southern Main Road at around 7p.m. and shot multiple times.

He died before getting to the hospital.

On August 10, 2019, while he served customers, doubles vendor Shazard Manick was approached by two gunmen and shot multiple times.

He could not be saved. Manick was shot in the head and chest.

So many shots were fired that area residents thought someone had set off fireworks.

Manick, also known as "Shazo", died at the Mt Hope Hospital. Before police arrived several people recorded his dying moments and shared it on social media.

Robbery is not considered the motive. There was no attempt to steal anything.

