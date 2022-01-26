A 15-year-old pupil charged with robbery with violence had the matter heard before the Children’s Court on Monday.
He was the second of two teenagers charged in relation to the incident which occurred last year October 19.
The matter was adjourned to March 8.
According to police reports, around 11.15 am on October 19, a 16-year-old living in Diego Martin was in the porch of his home when he was allegedly grabbed and slammed onto a wall by an armed intruder as he attempted to re-enter the house. The teenager also observed a second person standing in the porch who allegedly relieved him of his jewellery and $3,250 cell phone, while the first intruder pointed the firearm at him. The two then ran from the house.
Constable Giles of the West End Criminal Investigations Department (CID) continued investigations which resulted in the teenager being charged for the offence. The other suspect, a 17-year-old, was charged on October 23 2021.