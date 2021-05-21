A Valencia security guard was charged with the murder of a Valencia man and wounding of his brother.
Terrence Francois, 19, of Valencia Road, was charged with the murder of Christopher Olliviere and wounding of Keron Ollivierre.
Around 6.35pm on May 13, police officers responded to a report of a stabbing of the two brothers.
Christopher and Keron were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Christopher succumbed to his injuries while being treated.
Keron underwent surgery for his injuries.
Crime scene officers retrieved a knife with a silver handle and other items of evidential value.
Meanwhile, a man went to the Valencia Police Post and reported the incident.
Officers visited the scene with the man, then took him to seek medical attention.
The man was arrested on May 13 and detained at the Valencia Police Post.
On Thursday following the advice of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul, Terrence Francois was charged with the offences.
He was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Friday.