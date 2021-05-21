Terrence Francois

Terrence Francois

A Valencia security guard was charged with the murder of a Valencia man and wounding of his brother.

Terrence Francois, 19, of Valencia Road, was charged with the murder of Christopher Olliviere and wounding of Keron Ollivierre.

Around 6.35pm on May 13, police officers responded to a report of a stabbing of the two brothers.

Christopher and Keron were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Christopher succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

Keron underwent surgery for his injuries.

Crime scene officers retrieved a knife with a silver handle and other items of evidential value.

Meanwhile, a man went to the Valencia Police Post and reported the incident.

Officers visited the scene with the man, then took him to seek medical attention.

The man was arrested on May 13 and detained at the Valencia Police Post.

On Thursday following the advice of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul, Terrence Francois was charged with the offences. 

He was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Friday. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t use me as scapegoat

Don’t use me as scapegoat

Couva Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin said he is being used as a “scapegoat” as he never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of hospital during the most critical time in the Covid crisis.

He said the move is unwise, demoralising and the team is left heartbroken as they have been the main “family” in the Covid fight for over a year at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Indian seaman dies on ship

Indian seaman dies on ship

The Covid-19 virus is suspected to have taken the life of a seaman aboard an oil/chemical tanker anchored in the waters off Brighton, La Brea.

The body of the victim, an Indian national, was taken off the Norwegian-flagged Straum on Tuesday.

Slow but steady start across RHAs

Slow but steady start across RHAs

There was a slow but steady start to the administering of the Sinopharm vaccine across various regional health authorities (RHAs) yesterday.

Though there were no crowds of people as compared to the start of the of the AstraZeneca programme, people did show up in numbers at the Arima district health facility.

Daily vaccination target surpassed, says ministry

Daily vaccination target surpassed, says ministry

The Ministry of Health says it has surpassed its target of vaccinating 1,500 persons per day on the first day of the rollout of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh confirmed yesterday that 1,698 persons had received their first shot of the vaccine.

$300m to be spent on Covid-related relief

$300m to be spent on Covid-related relief

Five billion dollars.

That is the country’s estimated revenue shortfall for fiscal 2021.

This was revealed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday at a virtual news conference in Port of Spain.

Imbert said the revenue shortfall in the first six months of this fiscal year was $1.6 billion, which was “a little better than was originally anticipated two months ago” and that this was due to better-than-expected oil prices.