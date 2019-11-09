The criminals who shot and killed security guard Natalie Shelly Ann Leon, would have ran away with nothing.
After shooting Leon, 43, on the Malabar Main Road on November 1, the suspects left with transaction receipts belonging to the Unit Trust Corporation. The receipts are worthless.
Leon was one of three guard attacked. A second guard, a male was also shot but survived. A third escaped injury.
Leon died at the Mt Hope Hospital where she died on Thursday.
Leon’s funeral will be held today at Allen’s Funeral Home, Guaico Sangre Grande from noon.