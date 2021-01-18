Shameer Ramdial is being credited with saving the life of an abandoned, starving Husky found hiding behind cars at Princes Town District Hospital on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old guard, stationed at the facility for the past month, told the Express he returned to his post after a short vacation on Wednesday and discovered the dog cowering beneath a car.
Hospital staff said the frail dog had been staggering about in the front yard for at least four days.
Hairless, starved and afraid of humans, the dog became the subject of Ramdial’s attention.
“I told the other guards that if nobody came to take him, I would take him home,” he said.
A post which began circulating on social media on Thursday urged citizens to help find a home for the dog.
However, Ramdial, who said he felt connected to the animal, could not leave him unattended and took him to his nearby home in Princes Town.
“I have been through rough parts in my life.
“It has not been easy all the time so I looked at the dog and I thought how could someone do that and I thought about how in my time of need other people helped me and lifted me out. So, I took him home. I am taking care of him,” he said.
Ramdial estimated that the dog, which he named Sultan, was at least one year old.
Since being taken to his home, he said the dog has refused to eat. As a result, Ramdial, on the advice of a veterinarian, has been providing Sultan with rehydrating liquids.
A visit from a vet was scheduled for yesterday evening and was paid for by many generous citizens on social media, he said.
“I named him Sultan, which means king. He is a very intelligent dog and you can tell that he is now more comfortable being around us but he refused to eat.
“The vet told me to mix Gesol and give it to him and that is what I have been doing since. I think he will recover. It hasn’t been me alone, there have been so many good people who reached out,” he said.
To those who mistreat and abandon animals, Ramdial said consideration should be given to animals in the same way it is given to humans.
“God is watching. How can you do this to a living thing? Take care of your animals and take care of each other,” he said.