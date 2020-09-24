Police officers across three divisions were last evening searching for the men who abducted 67-year-old businesswoman Mary Ali early yesterday morning.
Ali, of Juteram Street, Sangre Grande, is the co-owner of Co$$ Cutters Supermarket along with her son Anil Ali.
The supermarket is located at George Street in Sangre Grande.
Police were told that around 7.50 a.m., Ali was walking through the car park of the supermarket on her way to work, along with two security guards, when they were approached by two masked men carrying guns.
The men grabbed Ali and bundled her into a grey Mitsubishi Ceda vehicle parked nearby.
The vehicle sped away.
The security guards ran to get help, police said.
The vehicle was observed on Juteram Street and heading to Coalmine Road.
The police were notified and officers from the Eastern Division, as well as the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, including Senior Supt Aguilal and Sgt Castillo, responded.
CCTV footage from the supermarket, as well as nearby buildings, was reviewed, police said.
The Express was told that officers from the Cyber Crime Unit were also aiding by trying to pinpoint the location of Ali’s cellphone.
She had not been found up to last night.