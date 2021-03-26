CEO Radio Jaagrit

document: Sat Maharaj, CEO Radio Jaagriti, displays a paper with the names of the police officers that raided the station.

THIS country’s sedition laws are once again back in full effect.

The Appeal Court on Friday partially reversed a High Court declaration in which it found that sections 3 and 4 of the Sedition Act, which came into effect in 1920 were unconstitutional as it infringed on the rights of citizens to freedom of expression, thought and freedom of the press.

Delivering the ruling were Justices Mark Mohammed, Charmaine Pemberton and Maria Wilson, in an appeal filed by the Office of the Attorney General against the decision of Justice Frank Seepersad in January.

The case was initiated in the High Court by Sat Maharaj, former general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) after an investigation was launched by police to determine whether he had made seditious statements on one of his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme on TV Jaagriti on April 15, 2019.

Following Maharaj’s death, Justice Seepersad allowed his son, Vijay Maharaj to be substituted as the claimant in the matter.

There were essentially two limbs to the appeal. The first was that Justice Seepersad was plainly wrong when he allowed Vijay Maharaj to be substituted as the claimant, and the other against his finding on the constitutionality of sections 3 and 4.

While the Appeal Court Justices found that Seepersad was not plainly wrong by allowing the substitution, they struck down the substantive part of his ruling.

In delivering the ruling, Justice Mohammed said the Sedition Act was saved law and this can only be changed by Parliament.

On the issue of cost, the judges agreed that based on the far-reaching implications of the judgment, each party should bear their own legal cost.

Following the ruling, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, led attorney for Maharaj indicated that the latest ruling will be further appealed at the Privy Council in London, England.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Easter warning from CoP, as Covid cases increase

Easter warning from CoP, as Covid cases increase

As churches get ready to observe Easter and the Baptist holiday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is warning against any gatherings in breach of protocols as Covid cases rise.

Over the last two days, 59 new cases have been recorded.

Griffith also said he will no longer be “entertaining any requests at this time for vigils and marches”, according to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.

Vaccines in transit, says COVAX

Vaccines in transit, says COVAX

After months of uncertainty surrounding the supply of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, a new arrival date has been given by PAHO/WHO.

According to the organisation, Trinidad and Tobago will receive a supply of 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines on March 31.

An update on the organisation’s website yesterday listed the shipment as “in transit”.

Chinese ambassador: The vaccine is safe

Chinese ambassador: The vaccine is safe

The safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world, says Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu.

China has offered 100,000 doses of Sino­pharm Covid-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

Moonilal: ‘Office’ should not qualify for Covid shot

Moonilal: ‘Office’ should not qualify for Covid shot

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal does not think that “office” should qualify anyone for the Covid-19 vaccine.

He was commenting on the Prime Minister’s statement that he planned to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from the 40,000 doses donated by India.

The Prime Minister gave as the grounds for this decision the fact he was in the vulnerable group and therefore qualified by age, morbidity and office.