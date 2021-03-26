THIS country’s sedition laws are once again back in full effect.
The Appeal Court on Friday partially reversed a High Court declaration in which it found that sections 3 and 4 of the Sedition Act, which came into effect in 1920 were unconstitutional as it infringed on the rights of citizens to freedom of expression, thought and freedom of the press.
Delivering the ruling were Justices Mark Mohammed, Charmaine Pemberton and Maria Wilson, in an appeal filed by the Office of the Attorney General against the decision of Justice Frank Seepersad in January.
The case was initiated in the High Court by Sat Maharaj, former general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) after an investigation was launched by police to determine whether he had made seditious statements on one of his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme on TV Jaagriti on April 15, 2019.
Following Maharaj’s death, Justice Seepersad allowed his son, Vijay Maharaj to be substituted as the claimant in the matter.
There were essentially two limbs to the appeal. The first was that Justice Seepersad was plainly wrong when he allowed Vijay Maharaj to be substituted as the claimant, and the other against his finding on the constitutionality of sections 3 and 4.
While the Appeal Court Justices found that Seepersad was not plainly wrong by allowing the substitution, they struck down the substantive part of his ruling.
In delivering the ruling, Justice Mohammed said the Sedition Act was saved law and this can only be changed by Parliament.
On the issue of cost, the judges agreed that based on the far-reaching implications of the judgment, each party should bear their own legal cost.
Following the ruling, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, led attorney for Maharaj indicated that the latest ruling will be further appealed at the Privy Council in London, England.