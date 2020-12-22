JUSTICE Frank Seepersad came in for a severe tongue-lashing from the Appeal Court today over his handling of an application for injunctive relief brought by the mother of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl.
In the judge’s eventual ruling on December 1, he refused to grant the injunction and instead cleared the way for the State to deport the girl to her home country.
The criticisms came from Justices Ronnie Boodoosingh and James Aboud as they set aside the ruling, and instead granted the girl the interim injunction allowing her to remain in Trinidad and Tobago pending the determination of her constitutional claim at the High Court.
While Justice Boodoosingh, who delivered the oral judgment, was more reserved in his words, Justice Aboud held nothing back in comments he made following the delivery of the ruling.
In addition to overturning the decision, both judges also agreed that a directive given by Seepersad to the Registrar of the Supreme Court to forward a copy of his ruling to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Police Commissioner for the possible laying of criminal charges against the girl and her mother also be set aside.
Further to that, Justice Aboud also suggested that the matter be remitted to the High Court before a different judge since it appeared to him that Justice Seepersad, based on his ruling, had already pre-determined the constitutional claim which was not yet before the court.
Justice Aboud made reference to a paragraph in Justice Seepersad’s ruling, in which he said the conduct of the claimant in arriving illegally in this country constituted a “brazen and bold disregard for immigration laws” and should never be condoned.
But in response to this and the order to the registrar Justice Aboud said: “What this suggests to me and with all respect to the judge, it suggests that he is certain in his mind that crimes had been committed, crimes that no constitutional argument can absolve.
